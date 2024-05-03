Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings Sells 18,361 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $565.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

