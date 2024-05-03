Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

