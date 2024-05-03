Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.