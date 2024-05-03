Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

