Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

