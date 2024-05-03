Evercore ISI Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

