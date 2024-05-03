ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.25. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 975,121 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ProPetro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.