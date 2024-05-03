The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

