Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Laizer Kornwasser Sells 10,411 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laizer Kornwasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.