Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,495 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

