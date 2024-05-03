Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.01 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

