US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 138,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 125,843 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $50.09.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Case For Reddit Stock Investors Should Consider
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Tesla: Is This The Buy Investors Have Been Waiting For?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.