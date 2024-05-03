US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 138,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 125,843 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $50.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

