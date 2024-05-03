Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,238,000 after acquiring an additional 305,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after acquiring an additional 948,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,482 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

