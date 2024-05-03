Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Up 5.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $233.63 and last traded at $230.59. Approximately 256,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 876,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.96.

The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

