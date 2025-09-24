Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $89,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

