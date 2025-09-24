Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $221.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

