NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of NETGEAR worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

