Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

