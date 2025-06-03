Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 90,769 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 21,458.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $20,266,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 327,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 194,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

