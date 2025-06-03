Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of World Kinect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WKC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Price Performance

World Kinect stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

