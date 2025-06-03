Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 719,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 440,168 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 342,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE WKC opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $31.71.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

