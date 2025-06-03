Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.73 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after purchasing an additional 221,086 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.