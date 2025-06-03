Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 18,555 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

