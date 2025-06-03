Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

