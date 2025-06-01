Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 106,180 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 86,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.74 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

View Our Latest Report on GCM Grosvenor

About GCM Grosvenor

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.