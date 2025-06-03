UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kohl’s worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

