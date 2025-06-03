Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

