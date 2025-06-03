Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,044,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

