14,430 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Arhaus by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arhaus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Arhaus Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.