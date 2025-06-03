Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

