141,500 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,044,000. Amazon.com makes up about 22.7% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

