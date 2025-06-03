First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

AMZN stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.