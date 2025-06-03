Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

