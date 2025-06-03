239,417 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 239,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Navient by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

