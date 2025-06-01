GTS Securities LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

