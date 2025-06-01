UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 17,069 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.24% of Adtalem Global Education worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Boston Partners bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $35,990,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,425,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,157,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

