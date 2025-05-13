Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 70,871 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

INDY stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $703.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

