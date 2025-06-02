Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.