UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UGI by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $36.07 on Monday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.