Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $1,001,530.44 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 3,086 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.54, for a total value of $1,001,530.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,009,300. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $327.75.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.