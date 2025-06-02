Promising Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – May 31st

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Comcast, Live Nation Entertainment, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video or other digital content over the internet directly to consumers. Their market value is driven largely by subscriber growth, engagement metrics and ad or subscription revenues, offering investors targeted exposure to the rapidly expanding on-demand entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 332,224,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,804,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $667.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $671.24.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. 12,878,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 31,652,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,004,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

LYV stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. 6,715,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,690. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.73. 3,647,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,084. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37.

