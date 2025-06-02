15,958 Shares in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 4.9%

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $317.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

