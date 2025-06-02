Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 31st

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with large market capitalizations—typically $10 billion or more. These firms tend to be well-established industry leaders with stable earnings, lower volatility, and often pay regular dividends, though they may offer slower growth than smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,224,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,804,134. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.52.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,996,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,033,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,585,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,748,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average is $501.10. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

