156,781 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RXO by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RXO by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in RXO by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

RXO Stock Down 1.1%

RXO opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.