PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,150 shares in the company, valued at $105,426,457.50. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

