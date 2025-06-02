Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke Sells 16,434 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 16,434 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,873.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 638,959 shares in the company, valued at $44,746,298.77. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60.

On Thursday, May 29th, Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00.

SAH stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

