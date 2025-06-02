Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $208,785.50 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 32,725 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $208,785.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,617.92. This trade represents a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

