PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in PVH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PVH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.