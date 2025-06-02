Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 28,231 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,060 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

