79,467 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.34% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in ScanSource by 948.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in ScanSource by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $911.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

